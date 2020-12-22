Patriots Should Be Rooting For These NFL Teams As Season Winds Down

As recently as last week, the New England Patriots were hoping for help in the AFC playoff race.

Now that they’re officially eliminated from postseason contention, that calculus has changed.

The Patriots certainly won’t tank their final two games — home dates with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and the New York Jets next Sunday — but losses by teams just below them in the NFL standings could boost their draft position.

If the season ended today, the 6-8 Patriots would receive the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings also sit at 6-8 but boast a lower strength of schedule (.500 to New England’s .536), so they’d pick 14th. The 6-8 Washington Football Team leads the NFC East, so it would pick no higher than 19th.

A half-dozen teams currently sit at 5-9, and another is 4-9-1. Two more are 7-7.