Seahawks Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

The Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth Sunday afternoon with a win over the Washington Football Team.

Washington looks to make it five straight wins, but will need to do it without quarterback Alex Smith after he went down with a calf strain in Week 14.

The Seahawks have won three of their last four, with that lone loss coming at the hands of the lowly New York Giants.

Can Seattle punch their ticket to the postseason? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks versus Washington:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images