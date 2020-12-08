Tom Brady Ripped On Twitter After Buying New Multimillion-Dollar Boat

Tom Brady might want to avoid his Twitter mentions for a few days.

In case you missed it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently purchased a new multimillion-dollar boat that he named after an initiative led by his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The impressive vessel was delivered Thursday to a marina in St. Petersburg, Fla.

(You can click here to view photos of Brady’s boat and learn all about his new vessel.)

Predictably, Brady has faced significant criticism in the days since his purchase. In particular, many are outraged over TB12 Inc., Brady’s nutrition and athletic wellness company, receiving a nearly $1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan only for its owner to buy a luxury boat.

Some also have alleged hypocrisy on the the part of Brady, who named the boat after Bundchen’s environmental conservation initiative.

Here’s a taste of the Twitter reaction:

So Tom Brady gets $1,000,000 ppp then buys a boat…. Tell me again who this trickled down to??? I'm waiting?? — T.S.K🌹 (@TylerStevenKing) December 6, 2020

More PPP corruption at the highest levels.



Tom Brady, worth more than $200 million, received almost a million dollars in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic.https://t.co/j97Wvwdhvb



His $2 mil boat. pic.twitter.com/7Jw30W8faa — Hugh Brady Conrad (@hughbradyconrad) December 8, 2020

@TomBrady Tom glad the PPP loan helps on the gas money for-your NEW boat!! — BIZ BROKER MURPHY (@RaraHawk) December 7, 2020

This is more than bad optics.



Tom Brady took nearly 1M in PPP loans, then buys a multi-million dollar super boat.#COVID #PPP pic.twitter.com/lmLoi2DoUu — Scott Eggert (@ScottDEggert) December 7, 2020

He should be ashamed, but I doubt he is. https://t.co/eRXLIU6KK7 — Lisa (@lgattiarnold) December 7, 2020

So Tom Brady buys a gas guzzling super-boat and names it after an environmental group. 15 yard penalty for sending mixed signals…. — Dr. Paul J. Sullivan (@DrPJSullivan) December 6, 2020

The Buc stops here: Tom Brady buys a boat while company takes almost $1 million in government loans for coronavirus https://t.co/5KwoL06Uiq pic.twitter.com/iGyD7tpLjl — NJ.com Politics (@NJ_Politics) December 7, 2020

Hope that boat performs better than tom brady's lackluster performances with tampa bay Lately. Maybe he should have gotten a life raft instead..😎😎😎 — The Deer Slayer (@TheDeerSlayer4) December 6, 2020

#TomBrady’s company took under $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses didn’t get any. He then bought a multi-million-dollar boat named “Viva a Vida” after his wife Gisele’s environmental initiative when the giant boat hurts the environment. https://t.co/rFryv2pEBd — MattsAdventure (@mattsadventure) December 7, 2020

Make of all that what you will.

Brady’s up-and-down week as a mega-rich person continued Monday when his Brookline, Mass. mansion was broken into by a homeless man who later was arrested.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images