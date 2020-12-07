Break-In At Tom Brady’s Brookline Mansion Leads To Homeless Man’s Arrest

Over the last few days, Tom Brady has experienced both the highs and the lows of being rich and famous.

A Brookline, Mass., home owned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, was broken into Monday morning, local police confirmed to multiple news outlets. Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man whom they claim is homeless.

Here are details from WFXT-TV’s Julianne Lima:

BREAKING: @BrooklineMAPD tells me a 34-year-old homeless man set off multiple alarms when he broke into @TomBrady’s Brookline mansion just before 6 AM. Caretakers also spotted the intruder on surveillance cameras@boston25 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 7, 2020

It’s unclear whether the man damaged and/or stole any items in or around the home.

Brady and Bundchen no longer live in the property, located at 112 Woodland Road, but still own it.

Here’s a video tour of the home, courtesy of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty:

The break-in occurred just five days after Brady purchased a multimillion-dollar boat in Florida.

The 43-year-old named the vessel after the environmental conservation initiative operated by Bundchen.

