Break-In At Tom Brady’s Brookline Mansion Leads To Homeless Man’s Arrest

The house was broken into Monday morning

Over the last few days, Tom Brady has experienced both the highs and the lows of being rich and famous.

A Brookline, Mass., home owned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, was broken into Monday morning, local police confirmed to multiple news outlets. Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man whom they claim is homeless.

It’s unclear whether the man damaged and/or stole any items in or around the home.

Brady and Bundchen no longer live in the property, located at 112 Woodland Road, but still own it.

The break-in occurred just five days after Brady purchased a multimillion-dollar boat in Florida.

The 43-year-old named the vessel after the environmental conservation initiative operated by Bundchen.

