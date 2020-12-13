Twitter Goes Crazy After Shoe-Throwing Penalty Costs Florida Game

The Florida-LSU rivalry got heated Saturday as the Gators fought for a spot in the playoffs.

But one silly mistake might cost them a trip to the postseason.

Florida appeared to force a fourth down with the game tied at 34 and just 1:58 on the clock. That’s when Gators defensive back Marco Wilson picked up the cleat of an LSU player and hucked it downfield.

The refs penalized Wilson with unsportsmanlike conduct for chucking the shoe, giving LSU a first down.

LSU wound up winning the game on a 57-yard field goal. And all this was enough to send Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

Florida had LSU stopped and then Marco Wilson threw a shoe! pic.twitter.com/8f67gesVqE — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2020

Gotta be the biggest shoe throw since this, right? #LSUvsUF pic.twitter.com/KGfnsPQX9w — Chase Matt (@cmatt3) December 13, 2020

Ohio State and Texas A&M fans watching Florida lose: pic.twitter.com/Z8ZE5u6kHa — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 13, 2020

Just when you think you have seen it All!! #ThrowingTheShoe kids today!! — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2020

Marco Wilson in the locker room after the game #LSUvsUF pic.twitter.com/Zp932dRbAK — Funlistic (@Funlistic) December 13, 2020

Marco Wilson when he walks in the locker room #LSUvsUF pic.twitter.com/zfYL2Ad8lb — Craig Cambron (@WayofCraig) December 13, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images