Watch Tulsa-Mississippi State Brawl At End Of Armed Forces Bowl

Things got a bit messy at the end of Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl.
Mississippi State had just claimed victory over Tulsa when a brawl between the two teams broke out. Tempers had flared all afternoon and came to a head after the final whistle blew.
That’s when all hell broke loose. Check it out, via ESPN:
Yikes.
Mississippi State had just finished off a 28-26 victory over Tulsa. It wasn’t clear what sparked the fight, according to ESPN, but as usual, Bulldogs coach Mike Leach summed it up best.
“It’s dumb. The root of it’s dumb, no matter what the root of it is. The root of it’s dumb and the continuation of it’s dumb,” Leach said, per ESPN.com. “I would have that solidly in the category of dumb. Now where the dumb started, I’m not entirely sure.”
You said it, coach.