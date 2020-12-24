Where Celtics Rank On List Of NBA’s Most Fun Teams To Watch In 2020-21

The Boston Celtics didn’t wait long to deliver some expected fun.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe on Thursday ranked the Celtics No. 6 on his list of the NBA’s most fun teams to watch. He gave Boston high marks for the sights and sounds its broadcasts contain, as well as the highlight potential/star power” of the team’s roster.

“This is too high,” Lowe wrote. “The art (“League Pass minutiae” as he calls it) category bumps Boston up because of the parquet floor and its classic green uniforms — maybe the best jerseys in sports.

“… Jayson Tatum is the main draw while Kemba Walker — the league’s sneakiest little guy dribbler, with his staccato pitter-pat bounces and moves that connect like boxing combinations — nurses a knee injury.

“Whether Jaylen Brown steps up his half-court playmaking is the other big night-to-night story. The Grant Williams-Robert Williams III combo brings surprising big-to-big passing, and two very different skill sets: Time Lord’s pogo-stick verticality, and Grant Williams’ stout switchability. … .”

The Celtics made good on the promise Lowe stated Wednesday night in their thrilling, season-opening win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Although we’re sure each game the Celtics play this season won’t end in Boston superstar Jayson Tatum hitting a game-winning 3-pointer, their contests should have enough drama and fun to ensure the Celtics deserve their lofty spot on Lowe’s list.