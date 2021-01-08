Alvin Kamara Appears To Confirm He’s Playing In Saints-Bears Playoff Game

If you had any concern about Alvin Kamara not playing in Sunday’s Wild Card game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, well you can put those worries aside.

The Saints running back was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and is eligible to come off of it this weekend.

And it appears he will be playing judging from his latest tweet.

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

Kamara is coming off a career game when he tied the record with six rushing touchdowns in the Saints’ Christmas Day 52-33 shellacking of the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images