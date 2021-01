We’re just six days away from the Boston Bruins’ 2020-21 season, so why not relive some of last year’s best goals?

There certainly was no shortage of them, with David Pastrnak amassing 48, Patrice Bergeron potting 31 and Brad Marchand notching 28 of his own.

But what were some of the best?

NESN Bruins analyst Andy Brickley ranked his top-five goals from last season. Check them out in the video above!

