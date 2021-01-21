Bill Belichick, Patriots Were Among NFL’s Best Drafters A Short Time Ago

It’s undeniable that Bill Belichick and the Patriots have recently had some lean years extracting value out of the draft, but not too long ago New England’s head coach was one of the best in the business at identifying young talent.

Over the last five years, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL in value rate, a metric that represents team AV (approximate value, a Pro Football Reference metric) over total draft AV. The Patriots also rank 24th in value vs. expected rate.

The last 10 years paints a much more positive picture, however.

The Patriots rank 12th in value rate and 11th in value vs. expected rate when you add in 2011-2016.

Here’s a glossary of stats devised to determine how much value teams are extracting specifically from the draft using Pro Football Focus’ Approximate Value, or AV, metric:

Value Rate: Team or player AV divided by total draft class AV

This is percent of value teams are drawing out of the draft.

Value Rate+: Value Rate where average=100

This is a simpler way of looking at Value Rate. Think of it like ERA+ or OPS+ if you’re a baseball fan.

Value Vs. Expected rate: How a player’s Value Rate compares to the expected Value Rate from his draft slot

This is a gauge of how efficiently teams are using their draft picks.

AV is not a perfect stat. But it is the best, easiest and most uniform metric to use for a broad exercise like this one.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ Rk Value Vs. Expected% BAL 1 4.11% 131.52 1 0.08% SEA 2 3.77% 120.64 2 0.07% MIN 3 3.60% 115.2 11 0.02% MIA 4 3.48% 111.36 8 0.03% WFT 5 3.46% 110.72 8 0.03% KC 6 3.39% 108.48 2 0.07% BUF 7 3.36% 107.52 6 0.04% GB 8 3.32% 106.24 11 0.02% DAL 9 3.27% 104.64 5 0.05% CLE 10 3.26% 104.32 31 -0.09% IND 11 3.20% 102.4 11 0.02% NE 12 3.18% 101.76 11 0.02% TB 13 3.15% 100.8 17 0.00% LAR 13 3.15% 100.8 21 -0.01% CIN 13 3.15% 100.8 26 -0.04% CAR 16 3.13% 100.16 6 0.04% SF 17 3.11% 99.52 27 -0.05% DEN 18 3.03% 96.96 22 -0.02% JAX 19 3.02% 96.64 27 -0.05% DET 20 3.00% 96 22 -0.02% HOU 21 2.96% 94.72 17 0.00% LV 22 2.94% 94.08 24 -0.03% NO 23 2.91% 93.12 4 0.06% LAC 24 2.90% 92.8 17 0.00% PIT 25 2.89% 92.48 15 0.01% PHI 26 2.87% 91.84 17 0.00% TEN 27 2.86% 91.52 30 -0.06% ATL 28 2.84% 90.88 8 0.03% ARI 29 2.78% 88.96 24 -0.03% NYG 30 2.76% 88.32 27 -0.05% CHI 31 2.74% 87.68 15 0.01% NYJ 32 2.39% 76.48 32 -0.10%

The Jets have been almost impossibly bad at drafting over the last 10 years, especially when you consider the fact that they’ve used five Top 10 picks in that timespan.

The Ravens and Seahawks, meanwhile, have soared over their competition, and it definitely helps that they hit on quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson.

2016-2020

2015

The Patriots really didn’t move around the draft board much in 2015. They did trade guard Logan Mankins to the Buccaneers for tight end Tim Wright and a fourth-round pick before the 2014 season in what was a shocking move at the time.

That fifth-round pick turned into defensive end Trey Flowers, who helped New England win two Super Bowls.

Player Value Rate Value Rate+ Value Vs. Expected% Malcom Brown 1.18% 301.46 0.41% Jordan Richards 0.28% 71.40 -0.27% Geneo Grissom 0.09% 23.80 -0.29% Trey Flowers 0.96% 245.93 0.58% Tre’ Jackson 0.15% 39.67 -0.18% Shaq Mason 1.18% 301.46 0.90% Joe Cardona 0.15% 39.67 -0.06% Matthew Wells 0.00% 0.00 -0.20% A.J. Derby 0.09% 23.80 -0.06% Darryl Roberts 0.37% 95.20 0.29% Xzavier Dickson 0.00% 0.00 -0.07%

Mason has been one of the Patriots’ best draft values over the last 21 years, ranking 10th in that category.

Brown isn’t regarded as a major hit in the first round, since he wasn’t brought back on a fifth-year option. He’s probably one of the Patriots’ most underrated players and started on three straight Super Bowl teams.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ GM Rk Value Vs. Expected% MIN 1 5.70% 182.46 Rick Spielman 3 0.21% KC 2 5.45% 174.53 John Dorsey 1 0.23% TB 3 5.33% 170.56 Jason Licht 2 0.22% WFT 4 4.52% 144.78 Scot McCloughan 10 0.06% NE 5 4.46% 142.80 Bill Belichick 8 0.10% LAR 6 4.00% 127.92 Les Snead 10 0.06% ARI 7 3.84% 122.96 Steve Keim 5 0.17% SF 8 3.69% 118.00 Trent Baalke 14 0.02% ATL 9 3.66% 117.01 Thomas Dimitroff 9 0.08% SEA 10 3.50% 112.05 John Schneider 6 0.16% CLE 11 3.47% 111.06 Ray Farmer 25 -0.11% BAL 12 3.28% 105.11 Ozzie Newsome 17 0.00% MIA 13 3.25% 104.12 Dennis Hickey 12 0.05% CAR 14 3.19% 102.14 Dave Gettleman 4 0.18% LAC 15 3.10% 99.16 Tom Telesco 7 0.12% NO 16 3.04% 97.18 Mickey Loomis 28 -0.13% NYG 17 3.01% 96.19 Jerry Reese 15 0.01% LV 18 2.70% 86.27 Reggie McKenzie 21 -0.05% DAL 19 2.57% 82.31 Jerry Jones 17 0.00% IND 19 2.57% 82.31 Ryan Grigson 19 -0.03% PHI 21 2.48% 79.33 Chip Kelly 15 0.01% DET 21 2.48% 79.33 Martin Mayhew 19 -0.03% TEN 23 2.45% 78.34 Ruston Webster 30 -0.16% CHI 24 2.42% 77.35 Ryan Pace 26 -0.12% JAX 25 2.39% 76.36 David Caldwell 29 -0.14% HOU 26 2.26% 72.39 Rick Smith 22 -0.07% GB 27 2.11% 67.43 Ted Thompson 23 -0.08% BUF 28 2.01% 64.46 Doug Whaley 13 0.04% DEN 29 1.95% 62.47 John Elway 24 -0.09% PIT 30 1.86% 59.50 Kevin Colbert 26 -0.12% NYJ 31 1.70% 54.54 Mike Maccagnan 32 -0.22% CIN 32 1.55% 49.58 Mike Brown 31 -0.20%

Minnesota hit on wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter. The Jets’ best player in this draft was defensive end Leonard Williams. Their second-best was quarterback Bryce Petty. Woof.

Bringing in Brown, Flowers and Mason, it’s not surprising to see the Patriots ranked fifth in extracting value out of this class despite some misses like Richards and Grissom. The Patriots get an A-. Throw in undrafted find David Andrews, and this bumps up to an A.

2014

The Patriots also didn’t make any notable trades during the 2014 NFL Draft. Dominique Easley was a major risk at 29th overall with known knee issues coming out of Florida. He was cut after just two seasons in New England and is the Patriots’ worst value of the last 10 years when draft slot is taken into account.

It always helps value to hit on a quarterback like Garoppolo, even if most of his value has come with the San Francisco 49ers. White was one of the Patriots’ most important players of the second Super Bowl era.

Player Value Rate Value Rate+ Value Vs. Expected% Dominique Easley 0.19% 48.16 -0.62% Jimmy Garoppolo 0.73% 185.76 0.17% Bryan Stork 0.27% 68.80 -0.09% James White 0.97% 247.68 0.68% Cameron Fleming 0.59% 151.36 0.33% Jon Halapio 0.27% 68.80 0.07% Zach Moore 0.08% 20.64 -0.08% Jemea Thomas 0.00% 0.00 -0.15% Jeremy Gallon 0.00% 0.00 -0.09%

This was actually the Patriots’ weakest draft of this five-year span despite bringing in Garoppolo and White. Easley is the Patriots’ second-worst pick of this time period.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ GM Rk Value Vs. Expected% LV 1 6.64% 212.42 Reggie McKenzie 1 0.41% JAX 2 5.48% 175.44 David Caldwell 3 0.17% LAR 3 4.92% 157.38 Les Snead 11 0.04% DAL 4 4.46% 142.76 Jerry Jones 2 0.23% GB 5 4.22% 135.02 Ted Thompson 6 0.10% MIN 6 3.98% 127.28 Rick Spielman 13 0.02% ATL 7 3.74% 119.54 Thomas Dimitroff 13 0.02% WFT 8 3.68% 117.82 Bruce Allen 5 0.12% TEN 9 3.55% 113.52 Ruston Webster 4 0.14% NYG 10 3.52% 112.66 Jerry Reese 10 0.05% BAL 11 3.44% 110.08 Ozzie Newsome 19 -0.01% DET 12 3.41% 109.22 Martin Mayhew 16 0.01% MIA 13 3.22% 103.20 Dennis Hickey 13 0.02% BUF 14 3.17% 101.48 Doug Whaley 17 0.00% CHI 15 3.12% 99.76 Phil Emery 17 0.00% NE 16 3.09% 98.90 Bill Belichick 12 0.03% HOU 16 3.09% 98.90 Rick Smith 27 -0.13% CAR 18 3.06% 98.04 Dave Gettleman 6 0.10% SF 19 2.85% 91.16 Trent Baalke 26 -0.11% CLE 19 2.85% 91.16 Ray Farmer 30 -0.19% KC 21 2.71% 86.86 John Dorsey 8 0.09% ARI 22 2.69% 86.00 Steve Keim 20 -0.04% PIT 22 2.69% 86.00 Kevin Colbert 23 -0.06% DEN 24 2.63% 84.28 John Elway 9 0.07% TB 25 2.47% 79.12 Jason Licht 25 -0.10% SEA 26 2.26% 72.24 John Schneider 21 -0.05% CIN 27 2.18% 69.66 Mike Brown 24 -0.07% NO 28 1.56% 49.88 Mickey Loomis 27 -0.13% NYJ 28 1.56% 49.88 John Idzik 31 -0.20% PHI 30 1.48% 47.30 Howie Roseman 29 -0.15% IND 31 1.24% 39.56 Ryan Grigson 21 -0.05% LAC 32 1.05% 33.54 Tom Telesco 32 -0.21%

The Raiders and Rams find themselves at the top of this list because they drafted Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.

The Patriots get a B- since, ultimately, it was below average in value rate and above average in value vs. expected rate. The Patriots also signed an undrafted free agent by the name of Malcolm Butler; you might have heard of him. That was actually a really solid undrafted class of rookies with Alejandro Villanueva, Andrew Norwell, Todd Davis, Shaquil Barrett, Adrian Phillips and Cameron Brate, among others, all getting signed as free agents.

2013

Belichick swung one of the best trades of his career during this draft, when he traded down from 29th overall, where the Minnesota Vikings took future Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson, to pick up the 52nd, 83rd, 102nd and 229th overall picks. The Patriots selected Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Josh Boyce and traded the seventh-rounder for running back LeGarrette Blount.

That’s a good way to win a couple of Super Bowls. Collins is the Patriots’ best value of this 10-year period based on value vs. expected rate. This is the goal of trading down: Finding a player or players who are better than the one you could have selected in your original draft slot.

The Patriots also previously used 2013 draft picks to trade for Aqib Talib, Albert Haynesworth and Chad Johnson. There were some hits. There were some regrets.

Player Value Rate Value Rate+ Value Vs. Expected% Jamie Collins 1.57% 398.59 0.97% Aaron Dobson 0.16% 41.23 -0.40% Logan Ryan 0.97% 247.40 0.53% Duron Harmon 0.57% 144.32 0.16% Josh Boyce 0.03% 6.87 -0.34% Michael Buchanan 0.05% 13.74 -0.07% Steve Beauharnais 0.00% 0.00 -0.11%

Harmon, who was widely graded as a UDFA, was a completely shocking third-round pick out of Rutgers. The selection worked wonderfully for the Patriots, who found a three-time Super Bowl champion and captain. Collins and Ryan also were great values.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ GM Rk Value Vs. Expected% GB 1 6.09% 194.81 Ted Thompson 2 0.25% BAL 2 5.19% 166.23 Ozzie Newsome 3 0.22% DET 3 5.03% 161.04 Martin Mayhew 5 0.17% PHI 4 4.52% 144.59 Howie Roseman 7 0.13% KC 5 4.19% 134.20 John Dorsey 11 0.06% ARI 6 4.17% 133.33 Steve Keim 13 0.04% PIT 7 4.03% 129.00 Kevin Colbert 10 0.07% NO 8 3.71% 118.61 Mickey Loomis 1 0.26% BUF 8 3.71% 118.61 Buddy Nix 16 0.00% CHI 10 3.46% 110.82 Phil Emery 4 0.19% LAC 10 3.46% 110.82 Tom Telesco 8 0.11% HOU 10 3.46% 110.82 Rick Smith 11 0.06% NYJ 13 3.41% 109.09 John Idzik 24 -0.07% NE 14 3.35% 107.36 Bill Belichick 8 0.11% CIN 15 3.33% 106.49 Mike Brown 20 -0.04% CAR 16 3.30% 105.63 Dave Gettleman 5 0.17% LV 17 3.27% 104.76 Reggie McKenzie 19 -0.03% DAL 18 3.25% 103.90 Jerry Jones 15 0.02% LAR 18 3.25% 103.90 Les Snead 22 -0.06% MIN 20 3.14% 100.43 Rick Spielman 21 -0.05% SF 21 2.57% 82.25 Trent Baalke 26 -0.12% TB 22 2.49% 79.65 Mark Dominik 13 0.04% ATL 23 2.38% 76.19 Thomas Dimitroff 18 -0.02% NYG 24 2.33% 74.46 Jerry Reese 22 -0.06% JAX 25 2.30% 73.59 David Caldwell 29 -0.18% MIA 26 2.16% 69.26 Jeff Ireland 27 -0.16% WFT 27 2.03% 64.94 Mike Shanahan 17 -0.01% TEN 28 1.73% 55.41 Ruston Webster 31 -0.23% SEA 29 1.43% 45.89 John Schneider 25 -0.11% DEN 30 1.33% 42.42 John Elway 29 -0.18% IND 31 1.00% 32.03 Ryan Grigson 28 -0.17% CLE 32 0.92% 29.44 Mike Lombardi 32 -0.25%

The Patriots put together another above-average draft class on the back of that trade out of the first round. Imagine, instead, if they came away with Patterson, Dobson, Harmon, Buchanan and Beauharnais. The Patriots get a B.

The Patriots also signed guard Josh Kline, wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins and punter Ryan Allen as undrafted free agents.

2012

The Patriots traded up twice in the first round to take Chandler Jones, one of the best pass rushers of his generation, and Dont’a Hightower, perhaps New England’s most important defensive player of the second Super Bowl run.

We’ll get into how they acquired the additional first-round pick next.

Player Value Rate Value Rate+ Value Vs. Expected% Chandler Jones 1.51% 381.78 0.61% Dont’a Hightower 1.35% 341.89 0.51% Tavon Wilson 0.41% 102.57 -0.22% Jake Bequette 0.00% 0.00 -0.41% Nate Ebner 0.25% 62.68 0.09% Alfonzo Dennard 0.18% 45.59 0.06% Jeremy Ebert 0.00% 0.00 -0.11%

It’s impressive to hit on two first-round picks so soundly based on value over expected rate.

Wilson was definitely a reach in the second round but still actually rates with positive overall value compared to the rest of the class.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ GM Rk Value Vs. Expected% SEA 1 8.33% 266.67 John Schneider 1 0.46% PHI 2 4.86% 155.68 Howie Roseman 2 0.14% CIN 3 4.75% 152.07 Mike Brown 11 0.04% MIA 4 4.73% 151.35 Jeff Ireland 6 0.10% WFT 5 4.37% 139.82 Mike Shanahan 5 0.11% IND 5 4.37% 139.82 Ryan Grigson 13 0.01% HOU 7 4.28% 136.94 Rick Smith 3 0.13% LAR 8 4.23% 135.50 Les Snead 18 -0.04% CLE 9 4.08% 130.45 Tom Heckert 20 -0.05% MIN 10 3.94% 126.13 Rick Spielman 16 -0.01% DEN 11 3.92% 125.41 John Elway 3 0.13% BUF 12 3.83% 122.52 Buddy Nix 13 0.01% CAR 13 3.76% 120.36 Marty Hurney 6 0.10% TB 14 3.74% 119.64 Mark Dominik 8 0.08% NE 15 3.69% 118.20 Bill Belichick 10 0.07% PIT 16 3.22% 103.06 Kevin Colbert 11 0.04% ARI 17 2.66% 85.05 Rod Graves 13 0.01% DET 18 2.64% 84.32 Martin Mayhew 18 -0.04% GB 19 2.57% 82.16 Ted Thompson 20 -0.05% LAC 20 2.34% 74.95 A.J. Smith 24 -0.08% NYJ 21 2.30% 73.51 Mike Tannenbaum 22 -0.06% BAL 21 2.30% 73.51 Ozzie Newsome 23 -0.07% KC 23 2.25% 72.07 Scott Pioli 26 -0.12% TEN 24 2.16% 69.19 Ruston Webster 25 -0.10% JAX 25 1.89% 60.54 Gene Smith 29 -0.18% DAL 26 1.76% 56.22 Jerry Jones 27 -0.14% NO 27 1.64% 52.61 Mickey Loomis 8 0.08% CHI 28 1.58% 50.45 Phil Emery 30 -0.19% LV 29 1.24% 39.64 Reggie McKenzie 17 -0.03% NYG 30 0.99% 31.71 Jerry Reese 31 -0.22% SF 31 0.81% 25.95 Trent Baalke 31 -0.22% ATL 32 0.77% 24.50 Thomas Dimitroff 28 -0.15%

The Giants, 49ers and Falcons all whiffed extremely hard in this year’s draft. New York’s best pick was Rueben Randle. Joe Looney was San Francisco’s top player, and Atlanta really didn’t end up with anyone of note.

The Patriots get another B. Their top undrafted free agent was Brandon Bolden.

2011

The Patriots headed into the 2011 NFL Draft with two first-round picks after trading defensive end Richard Seymour to the Raiders. Belichick took Nate Solder then traded New England’s first-round pick for a 2011 second-round pick and a future first. The Patriots took Shane Vereen in the second round and used their future first to trade up for Jones.

The Patriots made another savvy trade when they moved down from the second round to take Stevan Ridley in the third round and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon in the fifth.

Ras-I Dowling was a major miss in the beginning of the second round. He’s Belichick’s worst pick based on value vs. expected rate.

Player Value Rate Value Rate+ Value Vs. Expected% Nate Solder 1.60% 404.28 0.63% Ras-I Dowling 0.02% 5.86 -0.73% Shane Vereen 0.58% 146.48 0.01% Stevan Ridley 0.58% 146.48 0.07% Ryan Mallett 0.09% 23.44 -0.42% Marcus Cannon 1.04% 263.66 0.78% Lee Smith 0.09% 23.44 -0.14% Markell Carter 0.00% 0.00 -0.17% Malcolm Williams 0.00% 0.00 -0.13%

The Patriots extracted value out of the draft by taking Solder, Vereen, Ridley and Cannon but also rated only average in value vs. expected rate.

Team Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ GM Rk Value Vs. Expected% SEA 1 6.09% 194.91 John Schneider 1 0.34% DEN 2 4.77% 152.66 John Elway 10 0.07% CIN 3 4.54% 145.25 Mike Brown 6 0.12% HOU 4 4.33% 138.58 Rick Smith 4 0.13% DAL 4 4.33% 138.58 Jerry Jones 4 0.13% NE 6 4.01% 128.21 Bill Belichick 15 -0.01% SF 7 3.91% 125.24 Trent Baalke 12 0.04% KC 8 3.84% 123.02 Scott Pioli 12 0.04% BAL 9 3.68% 117.83 Ozzie Newsome 8 0.10% ATL 10 3.59% 114.87 Thomas Dimitroff 2 0.23% NO 11 3.57% 114.13 Mickey Loomis 6 0.12% BUF 12 3.50% 111.90 Buddy Nix 22 -0.06% TEN 13 3.40% 108.94 Mike Reinfeldt 16 -0.02% WFT 13 3.40% 108.94 Mike Shanahan 20 -0.04% PHI 15 3.29% 105.23 Howie Roseman 16 -0.02% ARI 16 3.24% 103.75 Rod Graves 18 -0.03% GB 17 3.22% 103.01 Ted Thompson 14 0.02% CLE 18 3.20% 102.27 Tom Heckert 18 -0.03% PIT 19 3.17% 101.53 Kevin Colbert 9 0.09% CAR 20 3.10% 99.31 Marty Hurney 23 -0.07% LAC 21 2.85% 91.15 A.J. Smith 23 -0.07% NYJ 22 2.80% 89.67 Mike Tannenbaum 3 0.14% MIA 23 2.45% 78.55 Jeff Ireland 11 0.06% LV 24 2.32% 74.11 Al Davis 20 -0.04% MIN 25 2.27% 72.63 Rick Spielman 26 -0.11% LAR 26 2.08% 66.70 Billy Devaney 28 -0.12% IND 27 1.90% 60.77 Chris Polian 26 -0.11% TB 27 1.90% 60.77 Mark Dominik 29 -0.13% CHI 29 1.71% 54.84 Jerry Angelo 25 -0.10% NYG 30 1.39% 44.47 Jerry Reese 30 -0.19% JAX 31 1.23% 39.28 Gene Smith 31 -0.24% DET 32 0.90% 28.90 Martin Mayhew 32 -0.34%

The Patriots get another B. Solder and Cannon were great picks and values. Vereen was a solid bridge between Kevin Faulk and James White in the third-down back role.

GENERAL MANAGERS

Belichick doesn’t quite rank in the upper echelon of general managers over the last 10 drafts, but he’s certainly above average in both value rate and value vs. expected rate.

Team Years GM Rk Value Rate Value Rate+ Rk Value Vs. Expected% WFT 2020 Ron Rivera 1 4.76% 152.38 1 0.21% BAL 2019-2020 Eric DeCosta 2 4.36% 139.64 3 0.10% IND 2017-2020 Chris Ballard 3 4.33% 138.55 5 0.07% CLE 2016-2017 Sashi Brown 4 4.07% 130.36 60 -0.11% BAL 2011-2018 Ozzie Newsome 5 4.05% 129.69 9 0.05% CLE, KC 2013-2019 John Dorsey 6 3.92% 125.58 4 0.08% BUF 2018-2020 Brandon Beane 7 3.87% 123.88 2 0.13% MIA 2016-2020 Chris Grier 8 3.79% 121.34 9 0.05% SEA 2011-2020 John Schneider 9 3.77% 120.64 5 0.07% SF 2017-2020 John Lynch 10 3.68% 117.78 18 0.03% BUF 2011-2013 Buddy Nix 10 3.68% 117.68 33 -0.01% GB 2011-2017 Ted Thompson 12 3.64% 116.56 8 0.06% JAX 2013-2016, 2020 David Caldwell 12 3.64% 116.34 39 -0.02% CLE 2011-2012 Tom Heckert 12 3.64% 116.36 46 -0.04% LV 2019-2020 Mike Mayock 15 3.61% 115.55 60 -0.11% MIN 2011-2020 Rick Spielman 16 3.60% 115.20 24 0.01% WFT 2014, 2017-2019 Bruce Allen 17 3.49% 111.75 18 0.03% HOU 2011-2017 Rick Smith 18 3.43% 109.80 13 0.04% TEN 2011 Mike Reinfeldt 19 3.40% 108.94 39 -0.02% CAR, NYG 2013-2020 Dave Gettleman 20 3.38% 108.06 9 0.05% TB 2014-2020 Jason Licht 21 3.34% 107.03 29 0.00% DAL 2011-2020 Jerry Jones 22 3.27% 104.64 13 0.04% WFT 2011-2013 Mike Shanahan 22 3.27% 104.56 23 0.02% LAR 2012-2020 Les Snead 22 3.27% 104.69 29 0.00% MIA 2014-2015 Dennis Hickey 25 3.24% 103.66 13 0.04% NE 2011-2020 Bill Belichick 26 3.18% 101.76 24 0.01% CAR 2011-2012, 2018-2020 Marty Hurney 27 3.17% 101.58 28 0.00% CLE 2014-2015 Ray Farmer 28 3.16% 101.11 66 -0.15% CIN 2011-2020 Mike Brown 29 3.15% 100.80 46 -0.04% MIA 2011-2013 Jeff Ireland 30 3.12% 99.72 29 0.00% DET 2016-2020 Bob Quinn 31 3.11% 99.48 39 -0.02% TEN 2016-2020 Jon Robinson 32 3.05% 97.65 43 -0.03% KC 2011-2012 Scott Pioli 32 3.05% 97.55 46 -0.04% DEN 2011-2020 John Elway 34 3.03% 96.96 33 -0.01% WFT 2015-2016 Scot McCloughan 34 3.03% 97.07 46 -0.04% LAC 2013-2020 Tom Telesco 36 2.97% 95.16 18 0.03% JAX 2017-2019 Tom Coughlin 37 2.96% 94.87 33 -0.01% ARI 2011-2012 Rod Graves 38 2.95% 94.40 33 -0.01% CHI 2015-2020 Ryan Pace 39 2.93% 93.63 13 0.04% NO 2011-2020 Mickey Loomis 40 2.91% 93.12 5 0.07% PHI 2011-2014, 2016-2020 Howie Roseman 40 2.91% 93.23 33 -0.01% PIT 2011-2020 Kevin Colbert 42 2.89% 92.48 24 0.01% CLE 2020 Andrew Berry 42 2.89% 92.52 46 -0.04% DET 2011-2015 Martin Mayhew 42 2.89% 92.56 52 -0.05% NYJ 2020 Joe Douglas 42 2.89% 92.52 66 -0.15% ATL 2011-2020 Thomas Dimitroff 46 2.84% 90.88 18 0.03% LV 2012-2018 Reggie McKenzie 46 2.84% 90.81 39 -0.02% BUF 2014-2017 Doug Whaley 48 2.74% 87.80 18 0.03% ARI 2013-2020 Steve Keim 48 2.74% 87.60 52 -0.05% CHI 2012-2014 Phil Emery 50 2.72% 87.01 29 0.00% SF 2011-2016 Trent Baalke 50 2.72% 87.20 57 -0.09% TB 2011-2013 Mark Dominik 52 2.71% 86.69 33 -0.01% LAC 2011-2012 A.J. Smith 53 2.60% 83.05 54 -0.08% GB 2018-2020 Brian Gutekunst 54 2.58% 82.68 54 -0.08% IND 2012-2016 Ryan Grigson 55 2.57% 82.11 43 -0.03% NYJ 2011-2012 Mike Tannenbaum 56 2.55% 81.59 13 0.04% PHI 2015 Chip Kelly 57 2.48% 79.33 24 0.01% NYJ 2013-2014 John Idzik 57 2.48% 79.48 65 -0.14% TEN 2012-2015 Ruston Webster 59 2.47% 79.11 57 -0.09% KC 2018-2020 Brett Veach 60 2.45% 78.33 9 0.05% HOU 2018-2019 Brian Gaine 61 2.44% 78.09 43 -0.03% LV 2011 Al Davis 62 2.32% 74.11 46 -0.04% NYG 2011-2017 Jerry Reese 63 2.29% 73.37 54 -0.08% NYJ 2015-2019 Mike Maccagnan 64 2.18% 69.85 63 -0.12% LAR 2011 Billy Devaney 65 2.08% 66.70 63 -0.12% IND 2011 Chris Polian 66 1.90% 60.77 60 -0.11% CHI 2011 Jerry Angelo 67 1.71% 54.84 59 -0.10% JAX 2011-2012 Gene Smith 68 1.56% 49.91 68 -0.21% CLE 2013 Mike Lombardi 69 0.92% 29.44 70 -0.25% HOU 2020 Bill O’Brien 70 0.68% 21.77 69 -0.23%

It’s no major surprise to see GMs like DeCosta, Ballard, Newsome, Dorsey, Beane, Grier, Schneider and Thompson high on this list. Caldwell is higher than expected, but he also did draft Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson and Yannick Ngakoue.

It’s interesting to see Gutekunst and Veach so low on this list, but the Chiefs and Packers have not hit on high impact players over the last three years. Arizona’s Steve Keim is the next worst current GM.

