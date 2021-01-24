Bills Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Game Online, On TV

Might the next great AFC quarterback rivalry be awaiting us?

For years, it was Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. But now, Brady is off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Manning has since retired.

Enter: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The Buffalo Bills signal-caller is a legitimate MVP candidate, while Mahomes has torn the NFL apart and has a Super Bowl to his name already.

And the duo will meet Sunday in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, as the Chiefs host the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.