Brad Stevens Anticipates Jayson Tatum Will Return Monday Vs. Bulls

Jayson Tatum will miss his fifth straight game Sunday due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

But head coach Brad Stevens anticipates the Boston Celtics star will return to game action Monday when the Celtics visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center, per the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Brad Stevens says he anticipates Jayson Tatum will play tomorrow night in Chicago. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2021

Tatum reportedly first tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 9. The Celtics have gone 1-3 during his absence, including back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and Friday.

Hopefully, Tatum’s return will give Boston a much-needed boost.

