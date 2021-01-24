Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Remains Out Vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics have dropped their last three games.

And as they return home to TD Garden to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, it yet again will be without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on January 9. He’s since returned to practice after being cleared, but hasn’t seen to game action yet.

The trend will continue against with the Cavaliers, with Tatum still ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Additionally, the Celtics revealed Saturday that rookie guard Payton Pritchard will be out for at least the next two weeks with an MCL sprain, and Romeo Langford remains out as he rehabs from his right wrist surgery.