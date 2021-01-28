Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum React To Celtics’ Poor Second-Quarter Stretch

The Boston Celtics had put together a strong start on the defensive end against the San Antonio Spurs.

Boston forced San Antonio, who entered Wednesday’s game with the league’s best turnover percentage, to cough up the ball up eight times in the first 16 minutes. And then it all changed rather drastically midway through the second quarter.

“The whole last six minutes was really bad,” head coach Brad Stevens said rather bluntly after the Celtics lost 110-106 to the Spurs, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

The Celtics weren’t making shots on the offensive end and it bled into their defense. It led to an extended 29-6 run for San Antonio, who made its final 10 shots of the half.

And it also ended about as badly as possible.