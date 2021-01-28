Brad Stevens Gives Blunt Response About Celtics’ Defense In Loss Vs. Spurs

Brad Stevens did not hold back after the Celtics’ loss Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics came up short against the San Antonio Spurs, being dealt a 110-106 defeat at AT&T Center.

Boston had a lot of momentum entering its game against the Spurs, winning its last two games and finally having the core four play together for the first time this season. But it was spoiled as the Spurs snapped their two-game losing streak in large part because of Boston’s defensive inefficiencies.

Stevens clearly was unhappy with the C’s defensive effort, especially the team’s inability to stop the Spurs get into the paint.

“They just had their way at the rim — 27-of-33 in the paint, that means it’s too open,” Stevens told reporters over Zoom. “That means it’s too easy. We just need to get better at that. The zone helped us, it got us back into the game, but we were going to the zone out of necessity tonight because we couldn’t stop a nosebleed.”

Well, he certainly has a point.

The Celtics try to get back on track Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports Images