Bucks Issue Statement Condemning Decision Not To Charge Officers In Kenosha Case

The Milwaukee Bucks are responding to a case that led the team to protest on of its games last season.

Kenosha district attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday determined no charges were warranted against the police officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Aug. 2020, according to Kenosha News’ Deneen Smith. The Bucks protested Game 5 of their Round 1 series against the Orlando Magic as a result.

The officer in question, Rusten Sheskey, a white man, shot Blake, a Black man, on Aug. 23 after responding to a call regarding a domestic disturbance involving the mother of his children.

The Bucks responded to the announcement with a statement vowing to continue their fight for social justice.

“The Bucks organization remains firmly against excessive use of force by law enforcement,” the statement said. “This past year shed light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American and other marginalized communities. Reoccurring instances of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community must stop. We will continue to work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist. As an organization, we remain strongly committed to address issues of social injustice and anti-racism and to make meaningful change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community.”

Thumbnail photo via Nick Monroe/Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images