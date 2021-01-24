Bucs Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online, On TV

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, never have gone toe-to-toe in the postseason.

That changes Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers will battle for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs are coming off road wins over the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints, while the Packers protected home turf against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

The winner of the NFC Championship Game will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

When: Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images