Bucs Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional-Round Game Online, On TV

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will meet Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to meet Drew Brees and the Saints for a divisional-round matchup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tampa Bay scored a road win against the Washington Football Team over Super Wild Card Weekend, while New Orleans protected home turf against the Chicago Bears.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the NFC South rivals. The second-seeded Saints claimed both contests by a 23-point average margin of victory.

Here’s how to watch the Bucs-Saints tilt online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images