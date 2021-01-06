Cam Newton Still A Starting QB? ‘No Way In Hell,’ Says Stephen A. Smith

Not only is it fair to question whether the New England Patriots should have signed Cam Newton, let alone consider bringing him back in 2021.

It’s also reasonable to wonder whether the 31-year-old still is capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Just ask Stephen A. Smith, who wrote off Newton — for the time being, at least — during Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN.

“The man threw for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games. Let’s put that in its proper perspective: Eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions in 15 games. That’s putrid,” Smith said. “I mean, what do you want me to say? COVID year, being bereft of weapons on the New England Patriots because Bill Belichick didn’t draft appropriately and put the right guys on the roster? OK. The team, several of its players — most of them defensive players, by the way — electing not to participate because of COVID-19 and the kind of year this was going to be. But in the end, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, even though it was at a 65 percent completion percentage, that is not what a starting quarterback in the National Football League makes.

“And this is a former league MVP — albeit five, six years ago, 2015 — that we’re talking about here, that has had a lot happen to his body because he was Superman, because he wanted to run with the football as much as throw the football, because he subjected his body to a level of punishment that ultimately has Father Time knocking at your door a little bit earlier than usual. It could be a multitude of reasons. But at the end of the day, the numbers do not speak to a guy that should be a quarterback in the National Football League.”

The Patriots’ offense struggled in 2020, due in large to Newton’s inability to push the ball downfield. New England was forced to lean on its ground attack, paving the way for Newton to rack up 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, and the unit overall was inconsistent in its first season following Tom Brady’s departure.

It’s not as if Newton’s struggles came out of nowhere, as the Carolina Panthers released him over the offseason after nine seasons because he showed regression while coming back from injuries. Still, it’s been a relatively rapid fall from grace for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, whose NFL future hangs in the balance.

“Now, if you don’t have a starter, and you give him an opportunity to compete and he wins out the job, that’s fine,” Smith said. “All I’m saying is, based on his level of production combined with watching him still cocking that head back before he throws a pass, watching him throw passes too short, too long, off target, accuracy still being an issue for him, etc., there is no way in hell that I think anyone could sit up here on national television and say definitively that Cam Newton is a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

“He can be again. And I wish him nothing but the best. I hope that he is, because I root for the brother. But the bottom line is, his productivity does not validate any kind of proclamation or declaration that he should be a starting quarterback in the National Football League right now.”

Newton, to his credit, was an excellent leader in his first (and only?) season with New England, although the Patriots finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The question is whether his skills have diminished to the point of no return. Newton doesn’t think so, but it’s hard to put a positive spin on the production he provided in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images