Cam Newton Reveals His ‘One Positive’ From Difficult Patriots Season

Cam Newton wanted to win more games for the New England Patriots this season. But he at least is pleased with his physical well-being as the 2021 offseason begins.

Though he missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19 and dealt with an abdomen issue in December, Newton was able to start 15 games at quarterback for the Patriots and avoid the type of serious injuries that derailed his 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“I’m always the one to find some type of positive in the process, and my one positive from it all was I finished the season healthy,” Newton said Monday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.” “I know all reports going into this season was, ‘Is he healthy? Is he this? Is he that?’ My body feels like I wanted it to feel — as I hoped it (would) feel — from shoulder, from my foot and even a stint from the oblique. That’s a success in my book.

“I understand we set our intentions on trying to make a deep run in the playoffs, but it didn’t happen this year. But I think my personal request for myself was to just finish healthy. I didn’t want to be harboring over an injury as I have been in the last couple of years.”

The foot injury that ended Newton’s 2019 campaign after two games scared away potential suitors in free agency last offseason, as COVID restrictions prevented clubs from hosting players for physicals. He eventually signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Patriots in July and has said his abbreviated preparation period hindered him as he tried to master New England’s complex offense.

Newton, who excelled as a rusher but struggled as a passer in his first season with the Patriots, said he hopes to sign much earlier this offseason, though he’s unsure of where he’ll end up.

“I have a lot of ammunition in the barrel to get better this offseason, and that’s what I’m going to focus on doing,” Newton said on WEEI. “I have my health. This is probably the first healthy offseason that I’ve probably had in, shucks, about five, six years, and I’m going to make the most of it.

“I have to obviously work on my mechanics. I have to obviously throw the football sooner rather than the latter part of last year. It’s those things that I’m going to be focused on as we get geared up for the offseason.”

The Patriots went 7-9 this season, their worst record since 2000.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images