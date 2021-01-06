ESPN Predicts These Five Bruins To Be Among NHL’s Top 100 Players In 2021

Chances are, the Boston Bruins probably will shine as brightly as their five stars are capable of doing.

A panel of ESPN experts collectively predicted Wednesday that Bruins forwards David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, goalkeeper Tuukka Rask and defenseman Charlie McAvoy will be among the top-100 players in the 2021 NHL season. ESPN couched a “signature stat” for each of the five in its justification for the player’s presence on the ranked list.

We note the “signature stat” below, along with each Bruin’s ranking on ESPN’s list.

David Pastrnak (10)

Over the last two seasons, Pastrnak has averaged 1.29 points per game, fourth-most in the NHL in that span. That trails only Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl.

Brad Marchand (20)

Marchand is one of five players to register 25 goals and 50 assists in each of the past three seasons. The others: Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin.

Patrice Bergeron (26)

Bergeron has a remarkable 11-season active streak of winning at least 55 percent of faceoffs, the longest of its kind since the turn of the century. The last time he dipped below that mark was 2008-09, winning 54.5 percent that season.

Tuukka Rask (32)

Since becoming a starter in 2009-10, Rask has a goals-against average of 2.26, the best mark in the NHL.

Charlie McAvoy (76)

Last season, McAvoy joined Zdeno Chara as the only Bruins to finish top 10 in Norris Trophy voting in the last 20 years.

The Bruins are set to begin their season Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils. Boston initially will be without Pastrnak and Marchand, who are recovering from offseason surgeries, increasing the responsibility Bergeron, Rask, McAvoy and others must bear if the Bruins are to enjoy a strong start to the season.

However, Pastrnak’s and Marchand’s respective returns to full fitness almost certainly will boost Boston’s, and Bergeron’s, prospects, especially if they reach their previous levels sooner, rather than later.

Furthermore, offseason changes in Boston’s defensive corps will shine a brighter spotlight on McAvoy and Rask. If they rise to the occasion, as Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects, they too, easily should justify their spots on ESPN’s list of predicted top players.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images