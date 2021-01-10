Celtics Depth Chart Vs. Heat, Through Next Stretch Is Laughable

The Boston Celtics released their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game, and they’re likely to be pretty thin against the Miami Heat.

As COVID-19 reportedly is ripping through the locker room, nine players were listed as either questionable, doubtful or out for the matchup.

And if all of those players end up ruled out, the Celtics will be down to just eight players available to dress against the Heat.

That’s exactly the amount needed in order to play the game.

Jayson Tatum is doubtful after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, and awaiting a confirmation result. Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green and Semi Ojeleye are all questionable due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams remain out for the same reason, as are Tremont Waters and Kemba Walker who have been recovering from actual injuries.

Without that group, Boston will be down to quite an interesting depth chart:

PG: Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters

SG: Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tacko Fall

So aside from Fall, who literally is the tallest player in the NBA, the Celtics are going to be playing small ball for the foreseeable future.

At least Boston is going through this bout with coronavirus early in the season, as opposed to later on and closer to playoffs, if you can pull any silver lining from this.

And, Boston will get a better look at youngsters like Waters, Edwards, Nesmith and Fall who don’t typically get much playing time.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images