Celtics Mark Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s Death With Poignant Photo

One year has passed since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

But the memory of that day lingers in hearts and minds across the sports world.

The Boston Celtics marked the one-year anniversary of Bryant’s death Tuesday by sharing a poignant photo on Twitter with the caption “Never forgotten. #RIPMamba.” The picture was taken Jan. 30, 2020 during an emotional tribute the Celtics held prior to their game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics’ 2021 tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers icon is one of many stemming from across the sports world Tuesday, and a host of others are certain to follow.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images