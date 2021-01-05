Chargers Head Coaching Search To Continue With … Jason Garrett?

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from head coach Anthony Lynn on the NFL’s “Black Monday.”

… Only to find out hours later that Jason Garrett will be among those interviewed to replace him, according to multiple reports.

The #Chargers requested an interview with #Giants OC Jason Garrett for their vacant HC job, source said. The former #Cowboys coach is back in the HC interview circuit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2021

Garrett, who served as the New York Giants offensive coordinator in 2020, is probably best known for his decade-long tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, Garrett was consistently criticized for his underachieving teams after beginning with the organization in 2011.

Garrett, as you may recall, did not return to the Cowboys in 2020 as Dallas hired head coach Mike McCarthy.