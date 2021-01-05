Chargers Head Coaching Search To Continue With … Jason Garrett?

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from head coach Anthony Lynn on the NFL’s “Black Monday.”
… Only to find out hours later that Jason Garrett will be among those interviewed to replace him, according to multiple reports.
Garrett, who served as the New York Giants offensive coordinator in 2020, is probably best known for his decade-long tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, Garrett was consistently criticized for his underachieving teams after beginning with the organization in 2011.
Garrett, as you may recall, did not return to the Cowboys in 2020 as Dallas hired head coach Mike McCarthy.
The 54-year-old Garrett did have an impressive record in Dallas, as he went 85-67. However, the Cowboys won just two of the five playoff games they appeared in under his watch.
Garrett didn’t have a whole lot of success as the offensive coordinator under Joe Judge this past season, either. The Giants were second to last in the league in both yards and points.
We’re of the opinion the Chargers head coaching vacancy is among the best in the league, which makes this development all the more interesting. Then again, it’s not like an interview means the Chargers definitely will go with Garrett.