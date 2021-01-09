Colts Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online, On TV

Are the second-seeded Buffalo Bills for real?

We’re about to find out.

After claiming the AFC East, the Bills on Saturday will kick off their postseason run against the Indianapolis Colts, owners of the seventh and final seed in the conference.

Buffalo went 13-3 in the regular season, while Indy was 11-5 finishing with the same record as the fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South by virtue of the tiebreaker.

Here’s how to watch Colts-Bills online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

