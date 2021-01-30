David Pastrnak Cleared; Will Make Season Debut Vs. Capitals

It’s really happening. David Pastrnak is making his season debut.

The Boston Bruins’ star winger took part in morning skate, and head coach Bruce Cassidy later confirmed that Pastrnak is good to go for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Pastrnak has yet to play this season due to offseason hip surgery, which he underwent in September. The original timeline estimated he’d be back around mid-February, but since the Bruins reconvened for training camp he was said to be ahead of schedule.

Unsurprisingly, Pastrnak was skating on the Bruins’ top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

