The New Jersey Devils honored fallen U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick before their season opener against the Boston Bruins.

Sicknick died from injuries suffered when the Capitol was stormed Jan. 6. He was born in New Jersey and was an avid Devils fan.

Before the puck dropped at Prudential Center, the teams took part in a moment of silence while Sicknick’s picture appeared on the jumbotron.

Watch the full moment below:

Prior to our game tonight we honored U.S. Capitol Police Officer, South River native and Devils fan Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the attack in Washington, D.C., with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/2gxwFZUIr6 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2021

Sicknick was 42 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images