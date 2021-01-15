Jaguars Officially Hire Urban Meyer As Team’s New Head Coach

The Jaguars have themselves a new head coach.

Jacksonville announced Thursday that it is hiring Urban Meyer to fill the position.

Meyer, who hasn’t coached in more than two years following his departure from Ohio State, said in a statement that he’s “ready” for the job.

“Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team,” he said. “With upcoming opportunities in the NFL Draft, and strong support from ownership, the Jaguars are well-positioned to become competitive. I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle — the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I’m excited for the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success.”

Statement from Urban Meyer: pic.twitter.com/nuMJc3ICn1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2021

Meyer’s hiring does come with a bit of baggage, though.

His final season with Ohio State was marred by allegations of ignoring spousal abuse claims against former assistant coach Zach Smith. He was suspended three games by the Ohio State Board of Trustees, which determined he did not uphold the university’s values by withholding this information.

Meyer hit some snags during his time with the Florida Gators, too. Dozens of players were arrested during his tenure for various crimes.

