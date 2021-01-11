Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Opens Up About Engaged To Girlfriend Of 15 Years

Mookie Betts is getting hitched.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Hammonds, over the weekend.

The Dodgers celebrated the occasion with a simple tweet:

Betts and Hammonds have been dating for 15 years. He told PEOPLE just how excited he is to be engaged to his best friend.

“Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers,” he said. “Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife.”

You love to see it.

