Ex-Patriot Raises Fair Question About Josh McDaniels’ Coaching Candidacy

Bill Belichick’s coaching tree is both extensive and complicated.

Certain Belichick disciples, including Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, have done well after leaving the New England Patriots. But others, like Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien, formerly of the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, respectively, have fallen flat upon landing head-coaching jobs elsewhere.

So, it’s difficult to gauge how Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will fare if he eventually becomes an NFL head coach again, especially since he lasted less than two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach back in 2009-10.

(McDaniels recently interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coaching job, but Indianapolis Colts OC Nick Sirianni reportedly landed the gig.)

LeGarrette Blount, a former NFL running back who played for both the Patriots and Eagles, explained Wednesday on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia that he “loved” working with McDaniels in New England, calling him “an amazing offensive coordinator and game planner.”

For Blount, it’s all about whether McDaniels can establish his own culture elsewhere instead of trying to recreate the “Patriot Way.”

“I think the question is the approach,” Blount said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “You get a lot of guys that come from New England that try to bring the New England way to a different team, and you don’t have those same type of players. Bill (Belichick) knows how to go get players that will fit into that and mold into that. I think sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

“And I don’t know how Josh would approach a head-coaching situation, whether he’d want to bring that or whether he’d put his own spin on it like Flores with Miami. You never know what the idea is, and what they are going to bring.”

This certainly is a fair question for Blount to raise. Even more so when you consider his NFL experience.

Blount played parts of four seasons in New England with McDaniels as the offensive coordinator. And he later spent one season playing for the Lions after Patricia left his job as New England’s defensive coordinator to become Detroit’s head coach.

He’s well aware of both McDaniels’ qualifications, as well as a cautionary tale that must be considered whenever someone leaves Belichick’s coaching staff in pursuit of greener pastures.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images