Dwayne Haskins Rumors: QB Agrees To Deal With New Team

All things considered, it didn’t take Dwayne Haskins to find a new home.

The embattled quarterback, released by the Washington Football Team last month, reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This actually is a perfect fit for both sides. The Steelers lack in quarterback depth, especially if Ben Roethlisberger retires. Should Big Ben call it a career, the Steelers have just Mason Rudolph, Duck Hodges and Josh Dobbs on the roster. Haskins potentially could be an upgrade over all three.

Should Roethlisberger return, though, it gives Haskins the chance to slowly rebuild his career, and, maybe, in due course reach the potentiel expected of him when WFT selected him 15th overall in the 2019 draft.

The first team Haskins was said to have met with was the Carolina Panthers, but, obviously, nothing ever materialized there.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images