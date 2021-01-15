Ford F-150 Final Five Facts: Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Shine In Bruins’ First Win

Brad Marchand ended his shootout drought and Tuukka Rask made some ten-bell saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Opening Night, 3-2, at the Prudential Center.
Check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game above.
Brad Marchand snapped his shootout drought.
Brad Marchand ended his shootout drought and Tuukka Rask made some ten-bell saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Opening Night, 3-2, at the Prudential Center.
Check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game above.