Friday’s Wizards-Pistons, Warriors-Suns Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Spike

Two more NBA games reportedly have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Friday’s Wizards-Pistons and Warriors-Suns games have been moved due to the league’s health and safety protocols, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Contact tracing efforts involving Washington and Phoenix have forced the NBA to postpone the team’s games against Detroit and Golden State.

The league has postponed nine games this season due to COVID-19.

The NBA has revised its health and safety protocols in wake of the spike in cases.

But will these be the last of the postponements? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Carr/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images