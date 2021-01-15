Gordon Hayward Injury: Hornets Star Misses Game Vs. Raptors Due To Hip Strain

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Gordon Hayward is hurt.

The Charlotte Hornets forward injured his left hip in the second half of Wednesday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Hayward was listed as “probable” for Thursday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors for much of the day but suddenly was downgraded to “doubtful” before game time.

He ultimately did not take the floor.

This is the second injury Hayward has suffered this season, already impacting a rather great start. He fractured his right pinkie during a preseason game against the Raptors, though it didn’t impact him long.

Of course, the Hornets might have opted to let Hayward rest Thursday considering the injury occurred less than 24 hours before playing Toronto.

Still, it seems like the injury bug has followed Hayward to Charlotte.

