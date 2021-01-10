How Did Chase Young’s Tom Brady Comments Sit With Bucs? Bruce Arians Opens Up

Chase Young on Saturday night received what he asked for, and now, he’ll take in the remainder of the 2020 NFL Playoffs as a spectator.

Young was captured saying “I want Tom,” after the Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East and punched its ticket for a Wild Card matchup with Tampa Bay. The red-hot Buccaneers ultimately ended Young and Co.’s season, holding on for a 31-23 win at FedEx Field.

Many coaches will choose to side-step questions about trash talk from players. Not Bruce Arians, who after the game explained how the Bucs used Young’s remarks as fuel.

"Our guys took it to heart — they didn't scare us," Bruce Arians says of Chase Young's "I want Tom" comment and the attention on Washington defensive front. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2021

Brady impressed in his first playoff game with Tampa Bay. His 381 passing yards and two touchdown passes helped the franchise notch its first postseason triumph since 2002.

The Bucs’ divisional-round opponent will be determined Sunday. Should the Saints take care of business against the Bears, Tampa Bay and New Orleans will meet for the third time this season. If Chicago pulls off an upset, the Bucs will host the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images