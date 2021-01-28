How Patriot Way Is Helping Buccaneers’ Young Players In Super Bowl LV Run

The New England Patriots’ unparalleled success over the last 20 years rubbed off on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

That’s what happens when you add two key figures from a dynasty.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has seen young players follow the leadership of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV run.

“I didn’t know about Gronk’s work ethic,” Arians said Thursday on a video conference call. “It’s unbelievable. He comes in early, stays late, is great, but he’s Gronk. He’s got that great personality to go with his work ethic.

“You knew Tom was a great leader. With COVID, I don’t go in the locker room very much. Those two guys brought something extremely special because they’ve been there and done it. When young players see that, they listen. You see two totally different personalities doing it the same way.”

The Bucs play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV next Sunday.

Brady paid some compliments to his head coach on Thursday, as well.

