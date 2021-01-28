Reminder: Only These Seven QBs Have Defeated Tom Brady In NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady is playing for his seventh Super Bowl title next Sunday, which means if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy, he’ll have one ring for each quarterback who’s ever beat him in the NFL playoffs.

That’s right. Only seven quarterbacks ever have defeated Brady in the postseason, which is remarkable considering he’s now been to the conference title game 14 times and to the Super Bowl on 10 occasions.

Need a refresher?

This definitely makes for a good trivia question, as some of the names are forgettable. But here’s the full list of QBs who’ve toppled Brady in the playoffs:

Jake Plummer, Denver Broncos

Mark Sanchez, New York Jets

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (x2)

Eli Manning, New York Giants (x2)

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos/Indianapolis Colts (x3)

Brady owns a 33-11 record in 44 career postseason games, 41 of which came with the New England Patriots and three of which have come in his first season with the Bucs.

Brady lost to Eli Manning in the Super Bowl twice and to Peyton Manning in the AFC Championship Game thrice.

He lost to Flacco twice, once in the divisional round and once in the AFC Championship Game.

Plummer, Sanchez, Foles and Tannehill each beat Brady once, with Foles’ win coming in Super Bowl LII. Brady is 6-3 in nine Super Bowl appearances, all with New England.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 0-1 in his playoff career against Brady, losing to the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. He’ll look to jump into the win column next Sunday, which would be huge as we begin to assess Mahomes’ legacy a few years down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images