Isaiah Thomas Finally Gives Up On Celtics Return: ‘It’s Over’

Well, you apparently can give up all remaining hope of seeing Isaiah Thomas back in a Celtics uniform.

The 31-year-old on Sunday seemingly revealed he’s given up on a potential return to Boston. Thomas, replying to a tweet by Barstool Sports writer Dan Greenberg, also acknowledged he’s tried to will a reunion into existence.

Take a look:

I always appreciate the love bro. I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s over for coming back killa — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2021

Thomas in 2017 initially was salty over the Celtics trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal. But, in the years since, the fan favorite has been open about his desire for returning to the franchise with which he became an NBA star.

Injuries, particularly an ailing hip, have derailed Thomas’ career since he was at the peak of his powers in the 2017 NBA playoffs. He has played for four organizations since leaving the Celtics and most recently was released by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 without appearing in a game.

Thomas does have tangible plans of returning to the court, though not for an NBA franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images