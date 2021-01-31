Cam Newton Back To Patriots? Devin McCourty Speaks Out On Possibility

Most New Englanders seemingly are over the Cam Newton experience, but what about Patriots players?

Reports at the end of the NFL’s regular season indicated Newton’s time with the Patriots was over. And, with so many quarterbacks potentially up for grabs this offseason, it stands to reason that New England can find a better option than Newton, who was not good in 2020.

But, during the latest episode of his “Double Coverage” podcast, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he’d welcome Newton back in Foxboro.

“I wouldn’t mind a lot of these guys quarterbacking my team,” McCourt said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I’ll start off by saying I wouldn’t mind seeing my guy Cam Newton come back. I thought he had a tough (situation) coming in — no offseason, no anything. (He) played in a Super Bowl and won a MVP.”

On some of the quarterbacks potentially available this offseason, McCourty added: “Look, Deshaun Watson: stud, Aaron Rodgers: stud, (Matthew) Stafford: stud, (Dak) Prescott: stud, (Carson) Wentz: stud, Jimmy G (Garoppolo): stud, Teddy B (Bridgewater): stud.”

McCourty can erase one of those quarterbacks from his list. The Detroit Lions on Saturday reportedly agreed to trade Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks. The Patriots reportedly explored the possibility of trading for Stafford, to no avail.

As for Garoppolo, that’s an entirely different story.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images