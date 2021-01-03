Jaguars Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The Indianapolis Colts are on the brink of the playoffs, and a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday can help seal the deal.

Should they win, the Colts would need one of three things to happen: a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills or a Cleveland Browns loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First, however, they must secure a victory over the lowly Jaguars, who’ve lost every single game following Week 1.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images