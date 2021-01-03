Cardinals Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

It’s John Wolford’s time to shine.

“Who is that,” you ask?

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is expected to start his first NFL game on Sunday when his team hosts the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 17 game. Jared Goff started the Rams’ first 16 games but he broke his finger last Sunday and won’t play against Arizona. Wolford will start, and Blake Bortles will be his backup.

The Cardinals enter the game at 8-7. The Rams are 9-6. The Cardinals-Rams winner will earn one of the NFC’s wild card berths into the playoffs.

Here’s when and how to watch Cardinals versus Rams:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images