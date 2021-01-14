James Harden Rumors: This Was 76ers’ Offer To Rockets For Star Guard

James Harden’s wish was granted Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets reportedly sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a megadeal that also involved the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets surrendered a whole heap of assets in order to acquire the eight-time All-Star: three unprotected first-round picks, four pick swaps and four players.

Brooklyn might not have been the only team to present Houston with a compelling offer, though. According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers also put together an appealing package.

“I’m told Philadelphia made an offer around Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle that included draft compensation,” Charania said, “but the way Brooklyn came and pursued James Harden and the ability to pair James Harden with Kevin Durant, with Kyrie Irving — whenever he comes back on the floor — that made it too enticing.”

On @Stadium: The Nets and 76ers competing over last 24 hours for James Harden; Philadelphia and Houston discussions around Ben Simmons/Matisse Thybulle; and expectation on the return of Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/o3sk9UCokS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2021

Outside of Brooklyn, Philadelphia might have been Harden’s most preferred destination. There’s an obvious connection there, as Daryl Morey, who brought Harden to Houston back in 2012, is the 76ers’ new president of basketball operations. It was reported all the way back in early November that the Sixers were planning to make a run at Harden.

For those wondering, the new-look Nets are set to visit the City of Brotherly Love on Feb. 6.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images