NBA Rumors: This Team Expected To Pursue Trade For James Harden

Daryl Morey reportedly is looking to make a major splash with his new team.

After serving in the Rockets’ front office since 2006, Morey last month left Houston to take the president of basketball operations job with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, Morey might try to bring James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love with him.

“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden, the Rockets star who Daryl Morey has a history with. But as will other teams,” Charania reported Tuesday. “As of now, it’s an emphatic ‘no’ from the Rockets’ side. It’s really a non-starter for that organization. Daryl Morey, though, has a history of being active on the trade market, pursuing the different opportunities that exist out here and I wouldn’t expect it to be any different now that he’s in Philadelphia.”

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

Harden still has three years remaining on his current deal beginning with the 2020-21 NBA season, so the 76ers likely would have to present a Godfather offer to the Rockets for the franchise to even consider parting ways with the 2018 league MVP. But given Morey’s typical aggressiveness on the trade market, coupled with the Sixers’ desperation to win a championship, perhaps such an offer shouldn’t be ruled out.

Philadelphia’s reported interest in Harden simply might be a case of Morey and Co. doing their due diligence, however. Morey and new head coach Doc Rivers both are under the impression the 76ers can legitimately compete for a title with their current roster.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images