NBA Rumors: Nets Acquiring James Harden From Houston In Blockbuster Trade

James Harden was rumored to have been manifesting a trade to the Brooklyn Nets since early November.
And it looks like that’s finally come to fruition for him.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday reported that the Nets were acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade.
The trade reportedly involves the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, too. Here are the details.
The news comes hours after Rockets coach Stephen Silas told reporters that the organization felt it was best that Harden not attend Wednesday’s practice following his comments after Houston’s Tuesday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he called his team “not good enough.”
Now, Harden will join forces with Kevin Durant and (maybe) Kyrie Irving — who is dealing with some drama of his own — in Brooklyn.