NBA Rumors: Nets Acquiring James Harden From Houston In Blockbuster Trade

James Harden was rumored to have been manifesting a trade to the Brooklyn Nets since early November.

And it looks like that’s finally come to fruition for him.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday reported that the Nets were acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The trade reportedly involves the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, too. Here are the details.