Jaylen Brown is making a name for himself in the NBA, and a night like Sunday’s certainly helps the cause.

The Celtics swingman posted 33 points on just 13-of-20 shooting in 19 minutes during Boston’s 141-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. In fact, that’s good for an NBA record.

Brown’s 33 points are the most scored by any player in under 20 minutes in NBA history, according to Sportradar.

Impressive.

Brown is looking more and more like an All-Star every day.