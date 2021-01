Believe it or not, Tuesday will mark the first anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Like most, Kyrie Irving was devastated by the death of his idol. He even missed the Brooklyn Nets’ first game following the tragedy.

The Nets won’t play Tuesday, so Irving decided to honor the Bryant a day early by wearing the Lakers legend’s jersey to Monday’s game against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center.

Take a look:

Bryant was 41.

