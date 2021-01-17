Lamar Jackson Injury: Ravens QB Ruled Out Of Playoff Game With Concussion

Lamar Jackson’s Saturday night went from bad to worse in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Just two plays after throwing an interception that was returned 101 yards for a Buffalo Bills touchdown, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback suffered an injury that sent him to the locker room.

A bad snap by center Patrick Mekari sent Jackson sprinting toward his own goal line. He recovered the ball, fired a pass out of bounds at the 2-yard line and was wrapped by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Trent Murphy.

As he fell, Jackson’s helmet hit the Bills Stadium turf. The Ravens announced he was in concussion protocol and later ruled him out.

Lamar Jackson appears to be hurt and is being looked at on the ground. pic.twitter.com/M85a6lFyJS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Lamar Jackson has left the field to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FbTBAkYN5o — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Jackson’s pick-six gave Buffalo a 17-3 lead in the teams’ divisional-round playoff matchup. Undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley replaced the reigning NFL MVP at QB for Baltimore.

Before his injury, Jackson completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards with an interception and rushed nine times for 34 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images