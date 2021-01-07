NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Dragged Into Electoral College Debate For Some Reason

A state representative from Florida brought NASCAR into the conversation on the House floor during a debate on voter fraud.

We don’t really know why, though.

Rep. Bill Posey, while speaking before congress Wednesday, criticized the FBI for its investigation into claims that the 2020 presidential election results weren’t legitimate.

In his argument, the congressman used a comparison to the incident with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace this past summer. And it was quite the stretch.

“Over a dozen FBI agents were immediately dispatched to fully investigate Bubba Wallace’s garage door,” Poset said. “But sadly, the FBI never responded to my request to investigate massive oting irregularity accusations. Like the video footage from Georgia that we all wish we didn’t need to see.”

Rep. Bill Posey of Florida bringing Bubba Wallace into the debate. pic.twitter.com/BdBJXViK3H — Ryan Cummings (@RyanCummingsTV) January 7, 2021

In June, the FBI looked into what appeared to be a noose hanging in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. Fortunately, investigations revealed that a hate crime hadn’t been committed.

Why Posey took issue with a small team of investigators looking into claims that NASCAR Cup Series’ only Black driver could be a target of a hate crime, weeks after Wallace condemned the Confederate flag, remains to be seen.

We’re not sure if the analogy helped him prove his point, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images