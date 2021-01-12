NBA ‘Examining’ Video Of Kyrie Irving At Birthday Party Without Mask

Kyrie Irving might be in hot water with the NBA.
Two videos (you can view one here and the other here) had been circulating on social media of a maskless Irving at a birthday party. Of course, that is in violation of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.
The Brooklyn Nets guard has not played since last Tuesday, with “personal reasons” being cited as the cause.
But according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA now is investigating the video.
Injuries marred Irving’s first season with Brooklyn, and the healthy return of Kevin Durant was supposed to put the Nets on the right track. Instead, they sit at 5-6, and they might be without Irving for a while longer.