Celtics-Heat Postponed After Miami Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

UPDATE (5 p.m. ET) — The NBA officially announced the postponement of Sunday’s Celtics-Heat game.
ORIGINAL STORY — Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been postponed, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The postponement came after an unidentified Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, per Charania’s report.
The Celtics were planning to enter the game with just eight players due to COVID-19 exposure throughout the team. Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for the virus a second time Sunday, forcing teammates Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green into quarantine.
The NBA has not announced when Sunday’s game will be rescheduled for.