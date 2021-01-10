Celtics-Heat Postponed After Miami Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

No makeup date has been announced

by

UPDATE (5 p.m. ET) — The NBA officially announced the postponement of Sunday’s Celtics-Heat game.

ORIGINAL STORY — Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been postponed, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The postponement came after an unidentified Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, per Charania’s report.

The Celtics were planning to enter the game with just eight players due to COVID-19 exposure throughout the team. Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for the virus a second time Sunday, forcing teammates Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green into quarantine.

The NBA has not announced when Sunday’s game will be rescheduled for.

More NBA:

Tacko Fall Has Incredibly Pure Response About Celtics Believing In Him

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related