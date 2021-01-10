Celtics-Heat Postponed After Miami Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

UPDATE (5 p.m. ET) — The NBA officially announced the postponement of Sunday’s Celtics-Heat game.

Here's the official announcement from the NBA on the postponement of Celtics-Heat: pic.twitter.com/t0KP9opDEk — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 10, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY — Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been postponed, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The postponement came after an unidentified Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, per Charania’s report.

The Celtics were planning to enter the game with just eight players due to COVID-19 exposure throughout the team. Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for the virus a second time Sunday, forcing teammates Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green into quarantine.

The NBA has not announced when Sunday’s game will be rescheduled for.

